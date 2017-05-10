Falls Church Resident Amy Northcutt Dies

Amy Ann Northcutt, 57, of Falls Church, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2017. She was diagnosed on April 27 with a brain tumor. She died from complications related to the tumor. Amy is survived by her husband, Craig Middlebrook of Falls Church, her son, Henry Middlebrook (17), daughter, Ella Bo Lei Middlebrook (13), and sisters Nancy Trench of Stillwater, Okla., and Kay Northcutt of Santa Fe, N.M.

Born to Thelma and Clinton Northcutt in Chickasha, Okla., on December 18, 1959, Amy graduated as Valedictorian from Putnam City West High School in 1978 and matriculated at Smith College. She spent her junior year at Harvard University and graduated from Smith in 1982 with a B.A. in Government. As a House Scholar at the Disciples Divinity House, she received an M.A. in Religious Studies from the University of Chicago Divinity School in 1983. Amy attended Boston College Law School and graduated, magna cum laude, with a J.D. in 1987.

At the time of her death, Amy served as the Chief Information Officer of the National Science Foundation (NSF), where she had also held positions as Deputy General Counsel and Acting Director of the Office of Information and Resource Management. Prior to NSF, Amy was the Vice President for Administration at Wesley Theological Seminary and the Chief Executive Officer of the Interstate Commerce Commission. Before moving to Washington, D.C. in 1991, she practiced law at Crowe and Dunlevy in Oklahoma City. Amy was a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association. She served on numerous boards of directors and received many awards and recognitions throughout her career. Most recently she served as a Director for the In Trust Center for Theological Schools as well as the Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies. She was recognized by FedScoop as one of the “Top Women in Tech 2017.”

Amy was a person of strong and committed faith. She served as Youth Minister at the Western Oaks Christian Church in Oklahoma City. In Washington, D.C., she attended the Church of the Savior and later the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, where she served as Council President. Amy knew herself to be a beloved child of God, and she gratefully opened her heart and home freely to all, particularly those in need. She was an organ donor.

Amy’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 212 East Capitol St., NE, Washington, D.C., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a scholarship created in Amy’s memory to support women pursuing theological studies. Donations can be made to the Amy A. Northcutt Fund, c/o the Disciples Divinity House, 1156 East 57th Street, Chicago, IL 60637-1536.

