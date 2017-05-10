Gas Leak Shuts Down Parts of Roosevelt Blvd.

Parts of N. Roosevelt Blvd. in Falls Church are currently closed due to a gas leak Wednesday. The street, from Wilson Blvd. to Roosevelt St., is closed while Washington Gas works to repair damage cause by the leak.

The City of Falls Church says gas crews have secured the leak in the 500 block of Roosevelt Blvd. and that no homes have been evacuated. While work continues, there will be no vehicle access on the northbound lanes of Roosevelt between Wilson Blvd. and Roosevelt St. Residents of adjoining streets are advised to seek alternate routes.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments