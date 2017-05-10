Lou Etta Phillips Duncan, Mother of F.C. Councilmember, Dies at Age 92

Lou Etta Phillips Duncan, of Knoxville, mother of Falls Church City Councilman Phil Duncan, described as the beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, neighbor and friend, died quietly at home on Sunday, April 30, 2017, attended by her husband of 70 years, Joe D. Duncan, and her faithful feline Sox. Lou Duncan was 92 and had fought cancer for 35 years.

She was born Feb. 18, 1925 in the Scott County, Tenn., town of New River; she was the youngest of seven children of Mitchell and Susie Phillips and she is survived by her husband, retired state Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Joe D. Duncan, of Knoxville; their son, Philip David Duncan; daughter-in-law, Leslie Ann Duncan; grandchildren Meredyth Phillips Duncan and Tyler Witte Duncan, all of Falls Church, Va.; special nephew Jason Mitchell Phillips, of Knoxville; and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins in the Phillips and Duncan families.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 12, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, with a service to follow. The interment will be Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at the Duncan Family Cemetery, in Huntsville, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites contributions in memory of Lou Duncan’s love for cats and other critters to the Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division St., Knoxville TN 37919. Memorial donations also are welcome to the Duncan Family Cemetery, Inc., for perpetual care of the historic family burial grounds in Scott County; or to the Duncan Educational Fund, Inc., which supports the educational needs of students in the Scott County public schools.

Contributions to the Duncan charities may be sent to Judith L. Naderhoff, Treasurer, 5255 Hampton Lane, Columbus, OH 43220. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.

