Person of Interest Identified in Fireworks Explosion at F.C. Abortion Clinic

A woman was identified as a person of interest by fire investigators in the Apr. 27 fireworks explosion at the 900 S. Washington St. office building, which houses an abortion clinic.

In a surveillance video released earlier today by Fairfax County Fire Rescue, the woman was seen walking around a corner inside the Falls Church Healthcare center. Fireworks exploded in an elevator the morning of Apr. 27, causing the building to be evacuated. Hours later, two notes with the words “bomb” were stamped on sheets of paper, causing the building to be evacuated once again. A joint investigation from the City of Falls Church Police, Arlington County Police and State Police found no evidence of an explosive device within the building.

Less than a week later on May 3, another bomb threat was reported at 900 S. Washington St by the building’s property manager. Police decided not to evacuate the building and decided not to contact the fire department or other resources. There were no witnesses and no suspicious packages or devices were found following an investigation.

The clinic has frequently attracted protesters both for and against abortions to its location. Most recently, 100-plus students from Christendom College in Front Royal staged a “Stand For Life,” protest in front of the building, who were countered by pro-abortion protesters on the other side of the street. Falls Church Chief of Police Mary Gavin noted that the bomb threats were likely geared toward the abortion clinic’s presence, and building manager Hank Lavery told the News-Press that people have had to be removed from the premises from time due to their demonstrations about the abortion clinic.

The investigation about all those incidents is ongoing. Any person with any information about the woman or the explosion is asked to call the Fire and Hazardous Materials Investigative Services Section at 703-246-3928.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments