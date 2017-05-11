Annual McLean Day Set to Take Place May 20

The McLean Community Center (MCC) holds its annual festival on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Lewinsville Park (1659 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean). Admission is free.

This year’s gathering features many attractions suitable for a range of festival goers. Amusement park rides will be on location as well as a “Kid’s Way” section that has rides geared toward young children. Free activities at the park include laser tag, a rock climbing wall, tennis clinics and a petting zoo will also be available for entertainment.

Food vendors Red Hook Lobster Pound, the Rotary Club of McLean, Crepe Love, The Big Cheese, Oasis Concessions and newcomer Ricksha Streetside Indian will offer a wide variety of international flavors as well as vendors serving traditional festival food such as hot dogs, pizza, funnel cakes and cotton candy.

Musical performances from U.S. Navy Band’s Country Current, Capital Blend, Furia Flamenca and Four Star Combo will take place on the main stage. On the children’s stage, Step Afrika!, Robbie Schaefer, Synetic Theatre and Joy of Dance will be performing.

Voting for the MCC’s Governing Board for 2017-2018 will also be held at McLean Day. Twelve Dranesville District 1A residents are running for seats – six adults are competing for three adult seats and six teens are competing for two student seats (one for Langley High School and one for McLean High School) on the 11-member board. The election will be held at the park from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Only district residents may cast votes. Absentee voting is available through Wednesday, May 17. Voting instructions and candidate information are available online at the Center’s website, mcleancenter.org.

No soliciting on fair grounds. Alcohol, cigarettes and other controlled substances are not permitted. No parking available at fair grounds – instead, a free shuttle service will be available from 10:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. from three nearby sites: McLean Baptist Church (1367 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean), Trinity United Methodist Church (1205 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean) and Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (1545 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean).

