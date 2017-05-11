F.C. City Council Honors the Life of Del. Jim Scott

The Falls Church City Council issued a proclamation honoring the life and career of the late Del. Jim Scott Monday night, and his wife Nancy was present to accept the document signed by Mayor David Tarter. The proclamation “honoring the life of the Honorable James Martin Scott,” who served in the Virginia House of Delegates for 22 years until 2014, and “was a true friend of the citizens of Falls Church,” according to the proclamation, “who championed education and anti-poverty efforts…was the primary sponsor of the Motor Voter Law, supported numerous important pieces of legislation related to anti-poverty programs, affordable housing, women’s rights…(and in Falls Church) helping secure funds for the Tinner Hill Historic Site, support for the arts, and funding for transportation.” It was noted he was once a teacher in the Falls Church school system. Over 800 persons attended a memorial for Del. Scott in Merrifield with U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, Scott’s successor as delegate from the 53rd District Marcus Simon,, State Del. Ken Plum and one of Scott’s first appointees, former Fairfax County Board chair Kate Hanley last Sunday. (Photo: News-Press)

