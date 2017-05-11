Mason Model UN Ends Year On Positive Note

The George Mason High School Model UN participants concluded their season last weekend. The MUNtangs finished the 2017 season strong at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Matthew Lyng and Meghan Murphy were awarded for their representation of Australia for UNESCO and Elizabeth Reid for her representation as the Chief of the National Guard in the AD Hoc committee.

In February, MUN traveled to Sidwell Friends High School. There, three Mason delegations were honored: Estelle Timar-Wilcox and Lifan Xu – honorable mention for their representation of New Zealand in SpecPol. Elizabeth Reid – outstanding delegate award for her work on the Peloponnesian Crisis. Meghan Murphy and Charlie Boland – the top honor of Best Delegation for their representation as the United States in SpecPol.

