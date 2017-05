Eat breakfast or lunch at the Original Pancake House (7395 Lee Highway, Falls Church) from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 and the Pancake House will donate 15-percent of its sales that day to the Shepherd’s Center of McLean Arlington Falls Church (SCMAFC). The SCMAFC is an all-volunteer based non-profit organization dedicated to assisting seniors in maintaining an independent and safe lifestyle.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments