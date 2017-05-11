You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Stuart Students Make Waves At SkillsUSA State Championship

Stuart Students Make Waves At SkillsUSA State Championship

May 11, 2017 2:59 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

Standing at the top of their respective SkillsUSA competions are J.E.B Stuart High School students Juan Pineda (left) and Nasseem Adam (right). Seventeen Stuart Education for Employment (EFE) students attended the SkillsUSA Virginia State Championship in Fredericksburg this past weekend. Oris Matamoros and Novelda Aleman earned Silver in their events while Johanna Pedrazas-Pinto, Muazam Ali and Sarah Kahsay each took home Bronze awards. (Photo: Kallie Forman)

