Jostling to get a glimpse of a display by local photographer and Falls Church Arts (FCA) Outreach Director, Shaun van Steyn, are Falls Church City Mayor David Tarter (left) and President of FCA, Barb Cram (right). FCA hosted an open gallery last weekend titled ‘MORE or Less,’ where artwork like van Steyn’s were bid on by guests. (Photo: Shaun van Steyn)

