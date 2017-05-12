You are here: Home » Around F.C. » GMHS Renames Scholarship to Highlight Character Traits

May 12, 2017 12:15 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The Athletic Department and Athletic Boosters at George Mason High School, in conjunction with the Lubnow family, have decided to rename the Judy Lubnow scholarship to The Judy Lubnow Champion of Character Award. When the Athletic Department aligned itself with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA) Champions of Character program, it started to recognize students who displayed exemplary character traits in every sports season. The traits acknowledged by the NAIA – integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and leadership – were also represented in Lubnow’s life. Beginning this year, any student who is awarded the Champion of Character Award while at Mason will be considered among the finalists for the $1000 per year, renewable scholarship.

