GMHS Renames Scholarship to Highlight Character Traits

The Athletic Department and Athletic Boosters at George Mason High School, in conjunction with the Lubnow family, have decided to rename the Judy Lubnow scholarship to The Judy Lubnow Champion of Character Award. When the Athletic Department aligned itself with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA) Champions of Character program, it started to recognize students who displayed exemplary character traits in every sports season. The traits acknowledged by the NAIA – integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and leadership – were also represented in Lubnow’s life. Beginning this year, any student who is awarded the Champion of Character Award while at Mason will be considered among the finalists for the $1000 per year, renewable scholarship.

