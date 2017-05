Gavin Glakis, a well known portrait artist, will be the featured speaker at the Friday, May 19 meeting of the McLean Art Society at the Dolly Madison Library, (1244 Oak Ridge Ave., McLean). Glakis will focus on the drawing of hands and the best techniques to bring pictures to life. Refreshments are served and guests are welcome. Call 703-356-0770 for more information about the meeting

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments