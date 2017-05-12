Seven Local Students Earn Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced this year’s National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners throughout the United States.

Falls Church residents Patrick Brinza from George C. Marshall High School, Lydia Gompper from George Mason High School and Raquel Sequeira from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, and McLean residents Anna Duval and Rahul Mani from McLean High School, Sivan Tretiak from Langley High School and Devon Wood-Thomas from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology were each awarded a $2500 scholarship from NMSC.

A total of 7,500 Scholarship recipients nationwide are determined by which students have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential success in rigorous college courses. The recipients were judged by college admissions officers and school counselors who evaluated each student’s academic record, scores from two standardized tests, contributions and leadership within school and the community, a written essay and a recommendation from a school official.

