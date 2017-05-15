F.C.’s Creative Cauldron Scores Pair of Helen Hayes Winners

Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron acting performance institution further secured its regional reputation Monday night with Helen Hayes Award wins in two major acting categories. Winning as the Best Lead Actress in a Musical was Iyona Blake and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical was Tiara Whaley, both for their performances in the Tony Kushner musical, “Caroline, or Change,” performed just a year ago.

Creative Cauldron founder and executive director Laura Hull was on hand to celebrate the triumph of these two actresses, who won out over the other theater production participants in the greater Washington, D.C. Metro region.

The awards ceremony was held at the historic Lincoln Theater in D.C. and the major “celebrity” participant U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

