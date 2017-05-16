Attempted Robbery at Seven Corners Bank Monday

An attempted bank robbery occurred at the Capitol One Bank at 6367 Seven Corners Center around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

On May 15, police say the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. The teller refused to comply, as no weapon was seen or implied along with the suspects demands. The suspect then left the premises. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s or 40s, wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans, black shoes and a black jacket, as well as a green baseball cap.

Anyone information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637)** or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

