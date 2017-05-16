‘Cappies’ Nominations Announced For D.C. Region High School Theater

From among 59 regional participating high schools, nominees were announced tonight by the Cappies, an organization created to celebrate high school theater and journalism. Of high schools in the immediate area of Falls Church, critic teams from George Mason and McLean high schools were nominated, as well as graduating critics from Mason Annie Parnell and Lydia Gomper and Hess Scarabi and Syona Ayankeril from McLean, McLean returning critic Emily Lachow and rising critics Helen Ganley, Katherine Kelly and Kristen Wagner.

For support work, McLean’s props and sound teams were nominated for the school’s production of “The Children’s Hour.” For the same play, Rachel Kulp was nominated for best supporting actress and Jared Jacknow for musical composition. For best supporting actor in a musical, J.E.B. Stuart’s Elijah Williams was nominated for his performance in “Guys and Dolls.”

The Cappies winners will be announced at their annual awards ceremony in the Kennedy Center concert hall on Sunday, June 11 .

