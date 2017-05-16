Crime Report: Suit of Armor Stolen from Stylish Patina

It was a week of thefts in the City of Falls Church according to the latest crime report released Tuesday.

Last Monday, a leaf blower and hedge trimmer were stolen from a landscaping crew at Northgate Apartments and on Wednesday, items were taken from the Safe Driver School on S. Washington St.. On Thursday, two men stole the suit of armor outside of Stylish Patina, someone stole an item out of a vehicle parked on S. Lee St., a bike was stolen from a yard on W. Annandale Rd. and someone reported leaf blowers taken from a shed at Winter Hill Apartments. Then on Sunday, a generator was taken from a garage on N. Oak St. and an 18-year-old Falls Church man was nabbed for stealing wine from Rite Aid.

In other crime, there was a hit-and-run on W. Broad St. Sunday and a man exposed himself to a woman on Park Avenue last Tuesday.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 8 – 14, 2017

Larceny, 450 N Washington St (Northgate Apartments), May 8, 5:00 PM, a leaf blower and hedge trimmer were left briefly unattended on the Jefferson St side of the building by a landscaping crew. When the workers returned, the items were missing.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 900 S Washington St, B102 (Safe Driver School), May 10, items were taken from a business between noon May 7 and 6 PM on May 10.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 410 S Maple Ave, 114 (Stylish Patina), May 11, 4:30 AM, a nearby resident observed two males take a suit of armor located outside of the business and walk away with it. Suspects described as two males approximately 5`8″ to 5`10″ in height with slender builds. One was wearing a dark colored hooded jacket.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle, 100 blk S Lee St, May 11, resident reported that sometime between 7 PM on May 10 and 7 AM on May 11, an item was taken from a parked vehicle.

Burglary – Commercial, 200 blk S Gundry Dr, (Winter Hill Apts), May 11, within the last two weeks a property shed was broken into and two leaf blowers taken.

Larceny, 100 blk W Annandale Rd, May 11, between 7:30 PM May 10 and 6:30 AM May 11, a purple and gray mountain bike was taken from a front yard.

Hit and Run, 400 blk N Washington St, May 11, an unoccupied car was hit between 7:30 AM and 5:20 PM, May 10. There were no witnesses.

Indecent Exposure, 600 blk Park Ave, May 11, victim stated that on May 9 at 5 PM, an inebriated male exposed himself to her. Investigation continues.

Possession of Marijuana, unit blk Hillwood Ave, May 12, a male, 21, and a male, 21, both of Ashburn, VA, were issued summonses for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 500 blk W Broad St, May 14, an unoccupied vehicle was struck by another. There were no witnesses.

Panhandling, 1000 blk E Broad St, May 14, a male, 51, of Alexandria VA, was issued a summons for Panhandling.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 300 blk N Oak St, between 11:30 PM May 13 and 7 AM May 14, a generator was stolen from inside a residential detached garage.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 1003 W Broad St (Rite Aid Pharmacy), May 14, $13 of wine was taken. The store chose not to prosecute, but did ban a male, 18, of Falls Church from the premises.

OTHER ARRESTS

A female, 38, of Falls Church, was arrested May 14 by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding Capias from Falls Church. Underlying charge Driving Revoked – DUI Related.

