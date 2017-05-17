Founder’s Row Developers Say Big Restaurant Deal Near

As Spectrum and Mill Creek prepare to come back to the Falls Church City Council to seek a variance to the special exception that green-lighted the 4.3-acre Founder’s Row (formerly Mason Row) development on the northeast corner of the W. Broad at West St. intersection, Amirali Nasserian, a Mill Creek vice president, told the News-Press last week that a deal is near to land a 9,600 square foot high-end restaurant for the location. He said it is a “beer concept” restaurant (though not a microbrewery) and while others of the brand exist, none are in Northern Virginia.

Nasserian had no new explanations for the short-lived 7-Eleven parking lot divider scenario from last week, except to say that Spectrum is “discussing” lease terms with the convenience store. Loud protests led to a swift move to take away the large planters that were installed to divide the lot into two. Nasserian said the planters have been donated to the Falls Church School System.

The change being sought in the special exception will be to substitute the hotel on the site for an additional number of apartments with a 55-and-above age restriction.

