Kaye Life Celebration Sunday Afternoon

A “celebration of life” remembering the late Catherine (Cathy) Ann Kaye (1969-2017), former Treasurer of the City of Falls Church whose passing on May 3 was reported in last week’s News-Press, will be held this Sunday, May 21, from 2 p.m.– 5 p.m. at the Fairview Park Marriott Hotel, 3111 Fairview Park Drive.

Donations in memory of Cathy Kaye can be made to the American Kidney Fund, the Diabetes Action Research and Educational Foundation and the Animal Welfare Institute.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments