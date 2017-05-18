AKA Sorority Conducts Annual Playground Project

The Chi Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will be hosting its third annual AKA 1908 Playground Project this year on Saturday, May 20th at West End Park (1048 W. Broad St., Falls Church) from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. As a part of the project, AKA will restore park signposts, refresh the paint on park benches and picnic tables and renew the aesthetic features of the park. Gardening attire such as tools, gloves and other supplies will be provided. Water and snacks will also be provided. For more information and to register, visit chibetaomega.com.

