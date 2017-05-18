Arlington BioBlitz Kicks Off On May 20

Arlington County residents are encouraged to celebrate Arlington’s diversity by helping the county government conduct a citizen science inventory of plants and wildlife at Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington) on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. During a 24-hour period, participating attendees will help shape the County’s updating of its Natural Resources Management Plan. Participating in the BioBlitz is an ideal way to explore parks and natural areas to experience the native wildlife and flora of Arlington. Attendees will be teamed with experts to help find, identify and catalog plant and animal life. Novices and residents with green thumbs are welcomed. Please contact Alonso Abugattas at 703-228-7742 or email at aabugattas@arlingtonva.us if you would like to register for the event as a team leader or a participant. Registration is required.

