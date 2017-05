The City of Falls Church hosts its annual Civil War Day on Saturday, May 20 at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees will learn about the effect the Civil War had on Falls Church. Re-enactors will portray civilians and soldiers. Attendees can watch soldiers conduct firing exercises while also listening to period music and enjoy activities geared toward children.

