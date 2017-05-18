Economic Equality Caucus Being Held On May 18

The Economic Equality Caucus focuses on the northern Virginia/DC region at a meeting held at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation on Capitol Hill (212 E. Capitol St., NE Washington, D.C.) near the Supreme Court, Thursday May 18, from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The emphasis of the caucus is on the potentially harmful impact of President Trump’s proposed budget cuts.

Northern Virginia leaders are featured prominently on the program including: Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), on key economic issues for the Northern Virginia region; Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington) on women’s issues; Walter Tejada, President, Virginia Latino Leaders Council, on Trump policies and their impact on the state’s growing Hispanic population; Mike Town, Executive Director, Virginia League of Conservation Voters, on the Trump threat to EPA, the Chesapeake Bay and clean energy programs; Jennifer Allen, CEO, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, on Trump’s threat to defund Planned Parenthood; Kevin Hickerson, President, Fairfax Education Association, representing the (VEA) on the Trump administration and Secretary Betsy DeVos’ policies and their implication for the public education system in Virginia; Rodney Fisher, education policy expert based in Alexandria, aide to former US Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX) and four Texas commissioners of education.

10th Congressional District candidates Kimberly Adams and Dan Helmer; Sen. Jennifer Wexton and Rep. Barbara Comstock (D-VA) are invited.

