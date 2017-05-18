McLean Benefits From Giant Food’s Rewards Program

McLean High School received over $17,000 as a part of Giant Food’s A+ School Rewards program. The optional program allows customers to designate two schools that they would like to benefit from when purchases are made using their Giant Card. Customer’s sign up for the program each fall, and throughout the school year their shopping at Giant is credited toward the school’s designated account, with final tallies announced at the end of the school year.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments