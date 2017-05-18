Overturned Car Found Beside St. James Catholic School

An overturned car was found by local residents on the northern side of the Saint James Catholic Church and School that runs parallel to Park Ave. around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police arrived on the scene soon after and determined that an adult male was the driver and lone occupant in the vehicle. The driver only sustained minor injuries, but was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

Authorities said the driver became unconscious behind the wheel and struck the curb, causing the car to flip over and land on St. James’ property. The driver has no recollection of what happened, and will not receive a citation because the accident was caused by medical condition of the driver’s. A Falls Church City street sign was damaged, but not damages were dealt to St. James’ property. No pedestrians or other vehicles were harmed, damaged or involved as well.

