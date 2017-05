The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation hosts its Prelude to the Blues House Concert on Saturday, May 20 at a private residence listed on a purchased ticket. The concert will feature award-winning pianist and vocalist Daryl Davis as a part of the Boogie Woogie Blues. $25 tickets. Ticket price includes food from the soon-to-open Liberty Tavern in Falls Church as well as two drink tickets. Seating is limited. Address provided upon ticket purchase.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments