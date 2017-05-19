Redskins Read Bookfair Takes Place May 20

The 2017 Redskins Read Bookfair is taking place this Saturday, May 20 at the Barnes and Noble at Seven Corners Shopping Center (6260 Seven Corners Center, Falls Church) during regular store hours. The event will feature Redskins activities and giveaways for children. Supporters can either purchase a book from the recommended list of titles available in the stores or bring in the Redskins Read voucher, located online at redskins.com/bookfair, or mention the Redskins Read Bookfair at checkout.

Other locations will have noted children’s authors reading to children and some locations will even have Redskins personalities present. At Tysons Corner (7851-L Tysons Corner Center, McLean) Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will be present from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., as well as author Sarak Ardestani from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and author Rachel Renée Russell from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. At the Market Common in Clarendon (2800 Clarendon Blvd., Suite 500, Arlington) Redskins Cheerleaders will be on-site from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m for signing autographs and posing for pictures.

