This Week in Sports: Baseball

Throwing to first after fielding a bunt is senior pitcher Zach Lang (left) as he turns and tosses the ball over to sophomore first baseman Jay Nesson (right) to record the out. The Mustangs defeated Clarke County High School, 7-5, on their senior night on Monday and have been on a five-game tear ever since they endured a four-game slump in late April. With tight wins over Bull Run District rivals Madison County High School (3-2) Central High School (5-4) and most recently Clarke County, along with comfortable conclusions against Rapphannock County High School (12-4) and exacting revenge against William Monroe High School on the road (13-8) Tuesday night, Mason has finished their regular season scorching hot. Mason’s currently seeded third for the upcoming Conference 35 tournament and will face Madison County on May 23 in an elimination game. (Photo: Carol Sly)

