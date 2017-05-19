Zinga Hosts Fundraiser With Falls Church Band Boosters

Falls Church City Band Boosters is partnering with Zinga Frozen Yogurt to celebrate music in Falls Church City Public Schools on spring concert nights this Thursday from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Zinga’s storefront in Falls Plaza Shopping Center (1106 W. Broad St., Falls Church). Zinga will donate 25 percent of each purchase to Falls Church City Band Boosters and George Mason High School band when customers say “I’m with the band” at checkout.

Zinga will host two more events to benefit FCCPS’ young musicians on Mary Ellen Henderson band concert nights: Tuesday, June 6 for sixth grade band, orchestra and jazz band concerts, and Wednesday, June 7, for seventh and eighth grade band concerts.

