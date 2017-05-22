Bird’s Nest & Light Fixture Cause West Falls Church Gas Station Fire

A roof at a gas station in Falls Church caught fire last week and caused an estimated $60,000 in damages, officials reported today.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department reported that early last Friday morning, May 19, at 1:03 a.m., they received reports that an Exxon gas station on Lee Highway in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County was on fire. When arriving at the scene, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Arlington County Fire Department found the one-story service station on fire and report crews quickly extinguished the flames.

Fire investigators determined the fire was an accident, starting in the soffit area of the roof when a florescent light fixture caused a bird’s nest to catch fire. Fairfax County Fire says no injuries were reported.

The business will remain closed as a result of the fire

