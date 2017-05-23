Crime Report: Falls Church Sees 5 Hit & Runs in 5 Days

It was a busy week for hit and runs in Falls Church with five reports of the crime, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report.

Last Wednesday, May 17, police report three hit and run incidents including one in a West Broad St. parking lot, one in the Spectrum parking garage and one when a vehicle ran a stop sign at N. Maple Ave. and Great Falls St. Another hit and run was reported May 20 on Wilson Blvd. when police say a taxi was hit by a car exiting a parking lot and there was another hit and run at the Spectrum parking garage on May 21.

Other crimes reported include a vehicle egged on Laura Dr., a 55-year-old man arrested for being drunk in public after passing out under a sign at 7-Eleven, an animal cruelty incident when two dogs were left alone in a vehicle and four bicycles stolen on May 18.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 15 – 21, 2017

Vehicle Impound, 320 N Washington St (Madison Park), May 15, an abandoned vehicle was impounded.

Possession of Marijuana, 100 blk W Annandale Rd, May 16, a male, 20, of the City of Falls Church, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Assault, 200 blk N West St, May 16, a utility worker was assaulted, but declined to prosecute.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle, 6763 R-1 Wilson Blvd, (Planet Fitness), May 16, between 2 and 3 PM, a vehicle’s driver side window was smashed and items were taken.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 300 blk N Oak St, May 16, victim reported that sometime in the last two weeks, a weed cutter was taken from an unlocked shed.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle, 1000 E. Broad St, (24 Hour Fitness), May 17, between 7:30 and 8 AM, a vehicle’s driver side window was smashed and items were taken.

Hit and Run, 1220 W Broad St (parking lot), May 17, a vehicle backed into another and then left the scene.

Hit and Run, N Maple Ave and Great Falls St, May 17, a vehicle ran a stop sign, hit another vehicle and did not stop.

Larceny from Building, 513 W Broad St, #230, (Jazzercise), May 17, between 5:45 and 6:50 PM, items were taken from an unattended purse.

Assault- Simple, 130 N Washington St (Clare and Don’s Beach Shack), May 17, 10:48 PM, officers responded to a fight in progress call. The two involved parties did not wish to pursue charges and were sent on their way.

Hit and Run, 444 W Broad St (The Spectrum Parking garage), May 17, between 5:45 and 11:45 PM, a parked vehicle was damaged by a vehicle which left the scene.

Drunk in Public, 200 blk E Broad St, May 17, a male, 53, of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Animal Cruelty, 301 W Broad St, May 17, 5:30 PM, officers responded to a call of two dogs left alone in a vehicle. Owner arrived on scene and was issued two warning tickets for Cruelty to Animals.

Larceny, 600 blk Fulton Ave, May 18, two bicycles were reported stolen overnight. The two bicycles were recovered in the 700 blk of Park Ave an hour later, along with another bike which remains unclaimed.

Larceny, 1000 blk Jennifer Ln, May 18, between 1:30 and 2:30 PM two bicycles were taken from a backyard.

Larceny from Building, 600 blk N Oak St, May 19, a package was stolen from a porch. Victim became aware when neighbor found the empty box in yard.

Destruction of Property, 200 blk Gibson St, May 19, a vehicle was keyed.

Drunk in Public, 201 S Washington St, (7-11), May 19, responding to a call of a subject passed out under a sign, a male, 55, of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 6600 blk Wilson Blvd, May 20, a taxi was struck by a vehicle exiting a parking lot. The striking vehicle, a blue two-door sports car, fled the scene.

Driving Under the Influence, 800 blk W Broad St, May 20, responding to a destruction of property call, officers located a sign in the roadway and a disabled vehicle in a nearby parking lot. A male, 39, of Falls Church, was charged with Destruction of Property and Driving Under the Influence.

Vandalism to Vehicle, 600 blk Laura Dr, May 21, a vehicle was egged overnight Hit and Run, 444 W Broad St (The Spectrum Parking garage), May 21, sometime between 8 and 10 PM, a parked vehicle was damaged by a vehicle which left the scene

OTHER ARRESTS

A male, 58, of Mitchellville, MD, was arrested May 16, on two outstanding felony warrants from Falls Church for Obtaining Money by False Pretenses and Forgery.

