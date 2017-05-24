3 Qualified So Far for November Council Election

Three candidates seeking to run for four seats on the seven-member Falls Church City Council have already been certified by F.C. Registrar David Bjerke. Incumbents David Snyder and Dan Sze and first-time candidate Ross Litkenhous have submitted a qualifying number of petition signatures.

Incumbents Marybeth Connelly and Karen Oliver have indicated an intention to run for re-election and another newcomer, Spencer P. E. Parsons, has submitted certificates of candidate qualification and declaration of candidacy.

For School Board, also with four seats open in November, newcomers Gregory Anderson and Alison Kutchma have had their petition signatures certified, and incumbent board chair Lawrence Webb has filed certificates of candidate qualification and declaration of candidacy. Other School Board incumbents, Michael Ankuma, John Lawrence and Margaret Ward have not yet indicated an intention to run.

The three incumbent Constitutional officers, Sheriff Steve Bittle, Revenue Commissioner Tom Clinton and Treasurer Jody Acosta, have all also filed for run again.

