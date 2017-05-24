F.C. Council OK’s New Student Commissioners

The recruitment and interview process completed by the Citizens for a Better City at its annual meeting Sunday night with the announcement of 13 new high school students, the Falls Church City Council on Monday night voted unanimously to appoint the students to an array of City boards and commissions, and as many as were present Monday night were formally sworn in.

This relatively new CBC venture has thus continued successfully. Students chosen this year are Jessie Beddow, Julie Connelly, Ciara Curtin, Kate Deal, Evelyn Duross, James Gogal, Selwyn Heminway, Zachary Holmes, Sonya Lu, Tahaseen Shaik, Niharika Singhvi, Tika Wallace and Acacia Wyckoff. Continuing another year in their current positions are Christian Autor, Isabella Flory, Nuki Giogazde, Merriweather Gordon, Sarah Maller, Lincoln Orellana, Aziz Shaik, Will Sherard, Hannah Trauderman and Andrew Wong.

