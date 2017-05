By Sally Cole

C2 Education is offering college counseling on Friday, May 26 from 3 – 8 p.m. at their Falls Church location, 1075 W. Broad Street. The counseling includes a discussion of potential schools and what the child’s profile should look like to increase the chances of acceptance.

To make an appointment, email falls.church@c2educate.com. For more information about C2 Education, visit www.c2educate.com.

