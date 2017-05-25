Community Meeting on Future High School June 10

Residents and business owners may attend the next community meeting about the High School Campus Project – Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

School officials will give an update on the Feasibility Study and City Government staff will give an update on the Small Area Plan. Attendees can RSVP via SurveyMonkey, or add their name to a list for updates.

The Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the Feasibility Study was issued in mid-March and closed April 7. It called for an experienced and qualified architect to create a Feasibility Study for a new George Mason High School as well as a space to accommodate a future addition to the existing Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, future sports facilities and parking facilities to support the new development.

The City’s Small Area Plan will provide a vision and guide for reinvestment and redevelopment of the 34-acre site on which the high school and middle school sit. This vision will include expectations for an expanded middle school, a renovated or redeveloped high school, and potential commercial development that will provide long-term financial support. Other facets of the plan could include a potential partnership with University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, which share a satellite campus adjacent to the public school site, and potential strategies like special tax districts and a mix of public and private investments.

