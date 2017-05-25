F.C. Resident Selected to National Student Congress

Ethan Wolak, a junior at Gonzaga College High School from Falls Church, VA, has been selected for the prestigious Henry Clay Student Congress, and will be traveling to Lexington, Kentucky this June.

The Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship, an innovative non-profit dedicated to educating a new generation of leaders in the essential skills of negotiation, dialogue, and compromise, announced today the acceptance of its 2017 class of National Student Congress.

Current college juniors and high school juniors with records of exceptional academic and extracurricular achievement were chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime academic and personal development course. The high school program will be held June 4 – 10. The college program will be June 11 – 17.

During that week, participants will have the opportunity to meet with lawmakers, academics, journalists, and civic leaders to discuss the practical importance of compromise and constructive engagement and dialogue to resolve conflict and competing interests in a democracy.

Nationally-recognized guest speakers engage in seminars with the students, followed by a student debate on a current topic in the Old State Capitol in nearby Frankfort, KY. Past speakers have included justices of the Supreme Court, U.S. Speakers of the House, governors, U.S. Senators and other nationally recognized officials and academic thought leaders.

