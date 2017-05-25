Falls Church Elementary PTA Hosts Spring Carnival

Join the Falls Church Elementary PTA at their spring carnival. The entrance fee is $10 for children 3-13 and includes unlimited access to inflatables, carnival games and field games. Entrance for accompanying adults and younger children are free. Tickets for the dunk tank, face painting, cake walk, raffle, and food are extra. Profits go to supporting teachers and programs at Falls Church City Schools. Thomas Jefferson Elementary (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church). $10. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

