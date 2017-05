By Sally Cole

The Locker Room Sports Bar and Grill is expressing their gratitude for our armed forces by offering veterans and active military a 50-percent off discount on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. The Locker Room, which has 21 HDTVs, 18 beers on tap, a game room with dart boards and pool tables, is located at 502 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.LockerRoomFC.com.

