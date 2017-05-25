Lorenzo The Great To Perform At Library June 10

Falls Church resident magician Lorenzo the Great! will perform a free magic show Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church).

Over the years, Lorenzo has also performed at Mount Daniel Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School as well as two White House Easter Egg Hunts, twice at the Vice President’s residence and for several embassies and the National Press Club – as well as hundreds of birthday parties in the Northern Virginia area.

