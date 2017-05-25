Mary Ellen Henderson Stuns At Science Olympiad

Last week, 10 seventh and eighth grade students traveled to Richmond to present their scientific papers at the 2017 Virginia Junior Academy of Science Symposium. Four students placed in their category: Sarah Lambert took first place in Physical Science and presented her work to the Virginia Academy of Science. Matthew Sperry took second place in Engineering and Mathematics, Katherine Donovan won 3rd place in Animal and Human Sciences and Nadia O’Hara earned an Honorable mention in Plant Sciences and Microbiology. All students represented Falls Church well at VJAS.

