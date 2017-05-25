Music Concert to Benefit F.C. Homeless Shelter

The Buoni Amici String Ensemble will hold a benefit performance of the Quintet in C Major, “The Cello Quintet,” by Franz Schubert on June 11 at the Falls Church Episcopal Church from 5 – 7 p.m. (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church). Donations are suggested to be at least $20 and will be collected to go toward supporting the Falls Church Homeless Shelter.

This piece being performed was composed in 1828, two months before the composer’s death and has been called one of the greatest works of chamber music ever written.

The members of the Quintet are Becky Fulton, first violin; Margot Mezvinsky, second violin; Kristin Gomez, viola; Sarah Hover, cello; and Paul Marshall, cello. The members of the Quintet are all active free-lance musicians and music educators who found each other through friendship and a passion for chamber music.

There will be a brief talk about the piece prior to the performance, which will run about 50 minutes and will be followed by a wine and cheese reception.

