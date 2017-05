Offering communion as a part of the Saint James Catholic Church’s 125th anniversary is honorary celebrant, The Most Reverend Michael F. Burbridge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington. The church celebrated the anniversary this past Sunday during the noon mass that was packed to the brim with members of the clergy both young and old. Father Patrick F. Posey, pastor for St. James, delivered the homily. (Photo: Catholic Diocese of Arlington)

