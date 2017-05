Sounding off is the saxophone section of George Mason High School’s Jazz Ensemble. The concert, which took place on May 18, featured multiple sections of the band including the Percussion Ensemble, Symphonic Band and the Wind Symphony. Senior Timothy Gilmour took home the top honor when he was awarded the John Phillip Sousa Award for his euphonium solo. (Photo: Carol Sly )

