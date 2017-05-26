Annandale Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of 2 Falls Church Banks

A man who police say tried to rob two Falls Church banks this month was arrested after failing to rob one Thursday.

Fairfax County Police arrested 41-year-old Montrell Richardson of Annandale after they say he passed a note to employees at BB&T Bank at 6120 Arlington Road in Falls Church yesterday morning around 11 a.m. He reportedly fled the bank without any money and, after responding to the attempted robbery call, police saw him nearby and arrested him as he attempted to flee. After an investigation, police say they determined Richardson was the same suspect in an attempted robbery of a Capital One bank in Falls Church on May 15.

The suspect was charged with two count of attempted robbery and transported to the adult detention center in Fairfax. There were no injuries in either incident.

