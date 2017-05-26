Beyer Tells F.C. Dems of Momentum Wave

In next year’s midterm U.S. congressional elections, 75 seats are in play, and already 325 candidates have stepped up wanting to run as Democratic challengers against Republican incumbents. So reported U.S. Rep. Don Beyer to the Falls Church

Democratic Committee meeting at the Community Center last week. There are already 12 prospective candidates who’ve said they want to run in Virginia’s 10th District against Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock, he added. Currently, Republicans in Congress are stalled by their own internal conflicts over the budget and what to do about health care, he added. In the state legislature, there are 17 districts where Hillary Clinton won that are now GOP-controlled. Turning them around could give Dems a majority in Richmond by this fall.

