Falls Church City Begins Stormwater Grant Program

Starting July 1, 2017, the City of Falls Church will grant $10,000 to a non-profit organization that offers assistance to Falls Church residents and business owners interested in installing small-scale stormwater management practices on their property as a part of a stormwater grant program, Rain Smart. The City aims to reduce stormwater runoff and divert stormwater-carrying pollutants (such as oil, bacteria from pet waste, and sediment or lawn chemicals) before they enter our local streams.

The City is currently accepting applications from 501(c)(3) organizations interested in participating in Rain Smart. Applications for the program must be submitted by 5 p.m. on June 19, 2017, to the City’s Department of Public Works (300 Park Ave., 100 West, Falls Church) either in person, by mail, or by email at jwidstrom@fallschurchva.gov in order to be considered for the program.

The grant funds will be awarded to organizations that propose a program that can achieve the following goals:

Protect and/or improve our natural water resources; provide funds for implementation of stormwater practices to Falls Church residents; reduce stormwater runoff and associated pollutants; and promote smart stormwater management education.

For more information about Rain Smart, please contact Jason Widstrom, Principal Engineer with the City of Falls Church Department of Public Works, at 703-248-5026 (TTY 711) or by email at jwidstrom@fallschurchva.gov.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments