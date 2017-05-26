Here’s the Lineup for the 2017 Falls Church Memorial Day Parade
Kicking off at 2 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the intersection of N. West St. and Park Ave. and running through the intersection of Park Ave. and Little Falls St., the 2017 edition of the Falls Church City Memorial Day Parade will feature more than 60 entries this year.
Here’s the complete lineup:
1. American Legion Post 130 Color Guard
1a. Boy Scout Troop 349
2. Falls Church Sheriff’s Department
3. City of Falls Church Police Honor Guard
4. Memorial Day Grand Marshal Barbara Cram
5. Falls Church City Council
6. Falls Church City Public Schools
7. Memorial Day King & Queen
8. VFW Post 9274
9. Operation Earth Watch
10. George C. Marshall “Marchin Statesmen”
11. Beyer Auto
12. We Support the Girls
13. Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department
14. Rolling Readers Precision Book Truck Drill Team
15. Ms. Virginia – Julie Wilson
16. Falls Church Recreation & Parks Dept.
17. Fairfax Va Chapter – Harley Owners Group
18. Fraternidad Alma Boliviana
19. Cub Scout Pack 681
20. Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Safety Patrols
21. John Adams for Virginia Attorney General
22. Falls Church Kiwanis Little League
23. Catwoman
24. The Washington Scottish Pipe Band
25. South Lakes School Army ROTC
26. Falls Church Youth Lacrosse
27. Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority
28. Tinner Hill Blues Festival
29. Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept.
30. Bikenetic – Full Service Bicycle Shop
31. Embajadores Del Folklore
32. Mosquito Shield
33. Girl Scout Unit 14-50
34. Arlington Motorcare Service
35. Nicholas Waller – 1956 Pontiac Chieftan
36. Elite Miss Virginia – Christina Choi
37. Concerned Citizens Against Gun Violence
38. John F. Nocoll Pipes & Drums
39. Village Preservation & Improvement Society
40. Blue Nectar Yoga
41. Falls Church City Democratic Committee
42. Marcus Simon for Delegate
43. Re-Elect Sheriff Bittle
44. Tinkus CochabambaVA USA
45. Rotary Club of Falls Church
46. Dave & Melanie Elliott
47. C & P Auto Service
48. Kena Shrine Temple
49. Batala Washington
50. City of Falls Church Operations Division
51. Falls Church News-Press
52. Cub Scout Pack 657
53. Just Clowning Around
54. Fraternidad Waca Wacas Tolata
55. Maha Yoga
56. Rotary Club of Bailey’s Crossroads1
57. Bill Palombo
58. Virginia International University
59. Divine Dance Company
60. Falun Dafa
61. The Kensington Falls Church
62. Tinkus Tiataco USA