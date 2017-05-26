Here’s the Lineup for the 2017 Falls Church Memorial Day Parade

Kicking off at 2 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the intersection of N. West St. and Park Ave. and running through the intersection of Park Ave. and Little Falls St., the 2017 edition of the Falls Church City Memorial Day Parade will feature more than 60 entries this year.

Here’s the complete lineup:

1. American Legion Post 130 Color Guard

1a. Boy Scout Troop 349

2. Falls Church Sheriff’s Department

3. City of Falls Church Police Honor Guard

4. Memorial Day Grand Marshal Barbara Cram

5. Falls Church City Council

6. Falls Church City Public Schools

7. Memorial Day King & Queen

8. VFW Post 9274

9. Operation Earth Watch

10. George C. Marshall “Marchin Statesmen”

11. Beyer Auto

12. We Support the Girls

13. Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department

14. Rolling Readers Precision Book Truck Drill Team

15. Ms. Virginia – Julie Wilson

16. Falls Church Recreation & Parks Dept.

17. Fairfax Va Chapter – Harley Owners Group

18. Fraternidad Alma Boliviana

19. Cub Scout Pack 681

20. Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Safety Patrols

21. John Adams for Virginia Attorney General

22. Falls Church Kiwanis Little League

23. Catwoman

24. The Washington Scottish Pipe Band

25. South Lakes School Army ROTC

26. Falls Church Youth Lacrosse

27. Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority

28. Tinner Hill Blues Festival

29. Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept.

30. Bikenetic – Full Service Bicycle Shop

31. Embajadores Del Folklore

32. Mosquito Shield

33. Girl Scout Unit 14-50

34. Arlington Motorcare Service

35. Nicholas Waller – 1956 Pontiac Chieftan

36. Elite Miss Virginia – Christina Choi

37. Concerned Citizens Against Gun Violence

38. John F. Nocoll Pipes & Drums

39. Village Preservation & Improvement Society

40. Blue Nectar Yoga

41. Falls Church City Democratic Committee

42. Marcus Simon for Delegate

43. Re-Elect Sheriff Bittle

44. Tinkus CochabambaVA USA

45. Rotary Club of Falls Church

46. Dave & Melanie Elliott

47. C & P Auto Service

48. Kena Shrine Temple

49. Batala Washington

50. City of Falls Church Operations Division

51. Falls Church News-Press

52. Cub Scout Pack 657

53. Just Clowning Around

54. Fraternidad Waca Wacas Tolata

55. Maha Yoga

56. Rotary Club of Bailey’s Crossroads1

57. Bill Palombo

58. Virginia International University

59. Divine Dance Company

60. Falun Dafa

61. The Kensington Falls Church

62. Tinkus Tiataco USA

