Memorial Day Free Access to Fairfax Rec Centers, Parks for Service Members

By Sally Cole

The Fairfax County Park Authority is offering those who serve and have served and their families, free access to their RECenters and lakefront parks on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. The complimentary RECenter admission includes use of pools, fitness rooms, drop-in fitness classes, gyms, and miniature golf. Lakefront park amusements include carousels, boat rides, train rides, miniature golf, and camping.

For more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments