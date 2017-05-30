Book Review: Downward Dog: Very Serious Haiku from a Very Serious Dog

By J. Roslyn

Martin is a dog who stars in a forthcoming ABC television show called, “Downward Dog.” He has written Downward Dog: Very Serious Haiku from a Very Serious Dog, a poetic homage to his life, his poop, his food and to his beloved human, Nan. Of course, since Martin has not yet learned to write (I think), Samm Hodges and Phinheas Hodges, transcribe his thoughts for him, with Idil Gozde doing the illustrations.

Martin’s funny, bitter sweet poetry reflects the innocence and soul of a “good dog.” He thanks his “Mom and Dad, whoever you are,” and his Nan, his human, “my moon and my stars for ever and ever. I love you so much I can never tell you, I will always love you, I love you, I love you, I can’t believe how much I love you. Also, please never leave again for the whole weekend; it was so, so horrible.”

If you have ever loved a dog, you will recognize the truth in Martin’s Haiku, and you will read it over and over again to catch every nuance and thought that Martin wants you to know.

Paperback: 52 pages

Publisher: Animal Media Group LLC (June 20, 2017)

Language: English

(In return for an honest review, I received an advance copy from the publisher via NetGalley.)

