Crime Report: More Hit & Runs, 3 Assaults & Identity Theft

Another week and six more hit and run incidents in the City of Falls Church, according to the latest crime report released Tuesday, including one case where a vehicle broke off a sprinkler head at Pearson Square and caused damage to several businesses.

In addition to the hit and runs, there were three assaults (one at Eden Center, one at Argia’s and a domestic incident on Buxton Rd.), two cases of identity theft, an Arlington woman arrested for trying to obtain money by false pretenses at BJ’s and a report of two men selling defective electronics out of a van on W. Broad St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 22 — 28, 2017

Drinking in Public, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar and Grill), May 22, while conducting an area check, officer observed an individual drinking from an open container of beer. A male, 34, of Springfield, VA was issued a summons for Drinking in Public.

Hit and Run, 300 blk W Broad St, May 22, vehicle parked Sat, May 20, between 10 AM and noon, was hit by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, S Washington St/Tinners Hill St), May 22, victim reported driver of striking vehicle refused to give information. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, 700 W Broad St (The Kensington), May 22, resident reported items missing. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 400 blk S Maple Ave, May 22, vehicle parked May 20 between 9:30 and 11:30 AM, was hit by another vehicle which left the scene.

Assault – Simple, 6795 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), May 22, officers responded to a fight call, possibly involving a knife. Suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. Victim stated he would not be able to identify his assailants and he did not wish to prosecute. Investigation continues.

Assault- Simple Domestic, 200 blk Buxton Rd, May 22, a male was arrested for assaulting a family member.

Hit and Run, 311 Park Ave, (Parking Lot), May 22, a parked, occupied vehicle was struck by another vehicle which failed to stop. Investigation continues.

Assault – Simple, 124 N Washington St (Argia’s), May 23, officers responded for a report of a verbal confrontation that escalated into an assault. Suspect had left the scene before officers arrived. Investigation continues.

Identity Theft, 400 blk W Broad St, May 23, victim reported that their personal information had been used to open a PayPal account without their knowledge.

Larceny from Building, 600 blk E. Columbia St, May 24, between noon May 22 and 5PM May 24, numerous pieces of equipment were taken from a possibly unsecured shed.

Hit and Run, 410 S Maple Ave (Pearson Sq.), May 24, a vehicle entered the garage with items attached to its roof and broke a sprinkler head and then left the scene. Fire department responded and shut off the water and fire alarm. Several businesses were damaged. Offender was contacted and agreed to provide all necessary information to the property manager. Investigation continues.

IdentityTheft, 500 blk Greenwich St, May 24, victim reported that unauthorized purchases had been made on their PayPal account.

Obtain Money by False Pretenses, 6607 Wilson Blvd, (BJ’s), May 25, a female, 29, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for obtaining money by false pretenses.

Hit and Run, 6757 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), May 25, between 11:15 AM and 5:30 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which then left the scene.

Fraud-False Pretense/Swindle, 1000 blk W Broad St, May 25, two male subjects were reported to be selling defective electronic equipment out of a dark-colored minivan.

Larceny from Building, 500 blk E. Columbia St, May 26, sometime between May 21 and 24, a leaf blower and grass trimmer were taken from an unsecured shed.

Credit Card Fraud, 1000 blk Birch St, May 26, fraudulent use of a credit card was reported.

Larceny from Building, 200 blk N. Oak, between May 14 and May 21, a power washer, leaf blower and garden tiller were taken from a garage.

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #17, May 28, a male, 41, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for a Smoking Violation.

Drunk in Public, 306 Hillwood Ave, (Lesly Restaurant Bar and Grill), May 28, officers responded to a call of a verbal altercation between several male subjects. A male, 29, of no fixed address and a male, 30, of Falls Church, were arrested for being Drunk in Public.

OTHER ARRESTS

A male, 42, of Ft. Washington, MD, was arrested May 25 by the City of Fairfax PD, on an outstanding City of Falls Church misdemeanor warrant for Hit and Run.

A male, 47, or Newport News, VA, was arrested on a City of Falls Church Felony warrant for the robbery of a BB&T Bank on October 21, 2014.

